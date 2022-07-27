It has been a tale of two extremes on the weather front over the last week. While monsoon-like rains battered the northwest, near-drought conditions continue in the east and southeast.

Torrential downpours wreaked havoc in parts of Derry, Tyrone and Donegal over the weekend.

Close to three inches of rainfall was recorded in three hours on Saturday, with a further one inch of rain on Sunday night.

While flooding of roads, dwelling houses and town centres made the headlines, farmland was also a casualty of freak downpours with crops in particular taking a heavy hit.

Such was the intensity of the rainfall, large swathes of barley, wheat and oilseed rape were flattened and where crops have been desiccated for harvesting, grain loss has also been a problem.

On the outskirts of Limavady, Co Derry, David Gault said his farm received 65mm of rain on Saturday evening, with one 6ac field of winter wheat experiencing heavy damage.

“We have 80 acres of winter crops burned off and ready to cut, but the weather has been a disaster.

“We managed to get some winter barley harvested last week, but we were holding back on cutting fields we knew we could get baled up before rain. If we don’t get some good weather soon, we will be in bother,” said Gault.

Heavy flooding was also reported in Inishowen, while the grain harvest in Donegal has been severely disrupted.

In contrast, conditions in the east and southeast of the island could not be more different, where farmers report near-drought conditions.

Rainfall for July at Dublin Airport, Oakpark and Johnstown Castle is just one-quarter to one-third of normal levels.

Farmers report that grass is burning up in front of livestock, while potato and vegetable crops are continuing to be irrigated.

“We got the rain at the right time at the end of May and then the warm weather to fill out crops,” said Ollie White from Naul in north Dublin.

However, he said ground was currently as “dry as chips” and early spuds were being irrigated.