We thought April weather was improving, at least relative to March, but it’s just biting back now as bad as ever.

Last week I touched off the pressure building on some farms and after a settled few days over Easter, the weather has taken another turn for the worse.

Some tillage farmers on dry land got some planting completed on Easter Saturday and Sunday, but much more spring planting remains to be done. Keep the head up, control the controllables and that is as much as you can do.

Day-to-day decisions won’t be right all of the time but learn from mistakes made or shortcuts taken.

Stark reality of NI eradication scheme mess

When is a TB eradication scheme not an eradication scheme? The answer is when the incidence rate is higher and higher and farmers are being asked to pay out more and more.

The shambles of Northern Ireland’s TB management is stark. In the coming weeks, farmers are signing up to dairy and beef levies to fund a targeted cull of wildlife in TB hotspot areas.

The current incidence rate of bovine TB in NI is at its highest level since compulsory testing was introduced in 1959.

The latest figures show the annual herd incidence reached 10.4% in January 2023, marking a line in the sand for DAERA’s TB eradication programme.

Who will take responsibility for record levels? Have new commitments on improvement been given if more funding is handed over? Why have farmers to suffer and take the risk when everyone else along the chain gets paid for work completed? How long will this new levy last, and when will a cull be delivered?

More questions than answers.

New multispecies sward scheme

Grassland expert Trevor Gilliland summed up multispecies swards best for me earlier this year when he said the long and short of it is they are nothing new.

They have been used for over 200 years. However, they are not a broad-spectrum blanket solution to sustainability for every farm.

The message was it’s more horses for courses and farmers should use forage types and varieties to suit soil and geographical limitations.

Importantly, we can’t use rubbish grass varieties in these mixes or in effect it could be a step backwards.

See here for more on the multispecies sward scheme.

What will the consequences of vet buyout be?

The move by a UK corporate VET Partners to purchase three Irish vet practices is interesting to say the least.

Riverview, one of the biggest, if not the largest vet practice in Ireland with over 52 staff, in the heart of dairy country, is one of the three.

Farmers have been assured and will hope services will remain the same. Will they?

Will staff now probably on a salary structure continue to go the extra mile?

Will the lure of lucrative small animal treatment in a heated vet clinic rather than a wet and mucky crush mean restricted services for farmers in the coming years?

We will watch with interest.