Cereal growers are battling weather and ground conditions to salvage winter barley and oilseed rape crops, as frequent downpours leave limited windows for combining.

Due to the frequency of rain showers, winter barley was harvested at moisture levels between 17% and 24% earlier this week.

The stop-start nature of the harvest has left progress extremely slow and the delays in clearing winter barley crops are creating further logistical problems for cereal farmers.

Standing crops of oilseed rape are now ready for harvesting and rain is causing pods to shatter, leading to grain loss. Winter wheat is expected to be ready for harvesting inside the next fortnight.

Prices

To date, the volumes of new season grain being traded are extremely small, making it difficult to avail of green barley prices.

However, isolated reports indicate barley has been sold for animal feed around £170/t for grain at 20% moisture content, down £70/t on last summer.

Allowing for an additional £5 for every 1% drop in moisture content, this would put dried barley prices between £195 and £200/t.

Straw

Regular rain is also creating huge problems for baling straw. Some farmers have adopted the policy of cutting small acreages, so that straw could be baled behind the combine.

However, this week, the focus has firmly shifted to saving grain, with straw left on the ground for baling at a later date.

Again, there are limited transactions taking place. But where prices have been reported, they are up year-on-year.

Round bales are moving out of the field between £22 and £25, up £5 to £8 on last year, while square 8x4x3 bales have been sold at £50, an increase of £10 on last summer.

Spot market

Meanwhile, spot prices for grain have been more volatile in recent days due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Imported barley prices have increased by £20 to £215/t, with maize increasing by more than £30 to £232/t.

However, local feed mills are taking a cautious approach to forward buying and waiting to see if markets stabilise, before locking in to feed contracts for this winter.

The majority of feed mills indicate that ration prices will remain unchanged for August, keeping beef rations on £300/t to £320/t, with dairy rations ranging from £340 to £380, depending on protein levels.

Fertiliser

Price quotes for CAN have increased by £15 to £20/t this week, with most merchants now selling straight nitrogen for between £315 and £325/t. There are some indications that CAN will rise to £330/t for August.

