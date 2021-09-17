Minister McConalogue will be live in studio on Tuesday 21 September at 7.30pm.

Join us as Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue sits down with Irish Farmers Journal editor Justin McCarthy to discuss his plan for the next Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).

The topics to be addressed on the night include changing farm payments, new farm schemes, front loading payments for small farmers, suckler supports and the outlook for dairy and tillage farming.

You can watch live here from 7.30pm on Tuesday 21 September as the Minister sets out his stall in the Irish Farmers Journal studio.

You can also get involved by sending us your questions for the Minister - email webinar@farmersjournal.ie or send your question by text or Whatsapp to 086-836 6465.