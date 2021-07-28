Thursday evening's event at 8pm will showcase some of the countries top quality suckler bred stock.

This Thursday 29 July, the Irish Farmers Journal, in association with Dovea Genetics and MSD Animal Health will host a live webinar on specialist weanling production systems.

The evening will focus on the herd of Nicholas Bergin who runs a 100-cow autumn-calving herd. Nicholas has over 20 years of experience producing export-type weanlings and on the night there will be a particular focus on:

Cow type.

Sire selection.

Animal health management – pre- and post-weaning.

Potential market for stock.

Tune in to see the stock that are being produced with a livestock demonstration of some of the weanlings heading for sale over the next few weeks, as well as the cow type and sires used to produce these top quality animals.

Watch the webinar at 8pm on Thrusday 29 July, live here. This is a free event and no pre-registration is required.