The Irish Tillage and Land Use Society's (ITLUS) summer field evening takes place online on 3 June at 7.30pm.

Farmers John Monahan and John O'Neill will share their experiences of chopping straw, which is now routine on their farms.

Over the past few weeks, the ITLUS council was busy visiting the farms to make short videos describing what's happening and viewers will have a chance to ask questions after the presentations.

John Monahan establishes crops using minimum tillage and John O'Neill is operating a plough-based system, so there is something for all.

Growing carbon

Wally Furlong will tell us how things have changed on the Furlong farm in Co Wexford over the past number of years.

The Furlongs grow a range of cover crops and have seen soil health improve massively as a result.

Viewers will see footage from the farm and can ask questions in the panel discussion.

The Furlongs are also modelling the carbon which they are sequestering.

Department update

The final speaker is Michael Moloney, a senior inspector with the Department of Agriculture.

He will give an update on the straw incorporation meausre and answer questions from the audience.

The ITLUS summer field evening is on Thursday 3 June at 7.30pm. You can register for the event at this link.