The Irish Farmers Journal spring webinar series continued on Wednesday evening 9 March where the topic of conversation was dairy beef production.

Dairy beef production is a growing industry in Ireland as a result of dairy expansion since 2015.

The webinar provides an update from the Thrive Dairy Beef Programme as well as discussing some of the key challenges faced by the industry over the coming years.

Farmers across the country are currently sourcing or looking to source calves for rearing this spring. This webinar discusses some of the key considerations that need to be taken into account prior to purchasing calves this year.