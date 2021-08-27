At 8pm on Thursday 9 September, the Irish Farmers Journal will host a dairy-beef webinar looking at drafting cattle for slaughter off grass.

The event will be live on www.farmersjournal.ie.

Many dairy-beef farmers will be starting to draft cattle for slaughter over the coming weeks and the aim of the night is to provide an insight as to what farmers need to be looking for when selecting cattle, the specifications they need to work to and how to maximise the return from finished cattle.

The night will have a special live-to-dead feature that will follow cattle from being selected on farm through to the factory floor, where carcase weight, conformation and fat score will all be discussed.

Demo farm

The Irish Farmers Journal Thrive demonstration farm, located outside Cashel, Co Tipperary, is currently starting to slaughter the 140 year-and-a-half-old cattle.

The aim on the farm is to draft as many cattle from grass at the end of the second grazing season as possible to reduce production costs.

For heifers, this means a target carcase weight of 280kg, while for the bullocks this stretches to 320kg at 19 months of age.

On the night, we will also discuss the targets that need to be hit at every stage along the production system in order for cattle to be fit for slaughter at such a young age.

We will also look at the economics of the system from purchase at two weeks old right through to slaughter.

If you have any questions or comments ahead of the night, please send them to webinar@farmersjournal.ie or WhatsApp 086-836 6465.