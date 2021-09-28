As the plan for Ireland’s national CAP strategic plan begins to take shape, the Irish Farmers Journal gathered together six farm organisations to debate the policies that they feel should be incorporated into the future CAP.
The Irish Farmers Association (IFA), Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), Irish Grain Growers Group (IGG) and Macra na Feirme debated their policies and plans at Tullamore Farm.
Irish Farmers Journal editor Justin McCarthy and political correspondent Pat O’Toole facilitated the discussion on the big issues facing farmers on CAP, climate and the upcoming Budget 2022.
