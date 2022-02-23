The Irish Farmers Journal spring webinar series continues this week with our third instalment in the series going live on our website at 8pm tonight.

This week's topic up for discussion is winter finishing and what farmers can do to reduce their exposure to high costs.

I'll be talking about the current beef trade, what's driving it and what affect it's having on the mart trade.

We will be joined by Phelim O'Neill to talk about international beef markets and what's in store for markets for the rest of the year.

Anne Finnegan will have a quick update on whats happening in Russia and how that could impact farmers and input costs

Finally, Declan Marren will have a look at costs on farms and what increased costs are doing to winter finishing margins

You can email your questions to webinar@farmersjournal.ie or WhatsApp them to 086-836 6465 and we will answer the questions during the webinar