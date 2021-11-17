Stephen Robb and Siobhan Walsh from the Irish Farmers Journal are joined by Ciaran Collins, Teagasc, Gareth Culligan, 2020 Tramlines Farmer and Gary Byrne from Terrachem to discuss 2021’s harvest results and look ahead to next year’s cropping area as part of the From the Tramlines programme.

Overall the 2021 cereal harvets increased by 2.32m tonnes from 2020. This represents an increase of 407,000 tonnes or 21%.

Total cereal area increased by 3.1% on 2020 but with a major shift back to winter cereals due to favourable sowing conditions.

The area of winter wheat, winter barley and winter oats increased by 58%, 31% and 67% respectively. Consequently the area of spring barley decreased by 18% to 116,238 hectares in 2021.

