Trying to get an even bunch of heifers that are on target and not too expensive is the aim for most Dairylink farmers.

The Dairylink programme installed weight-recording platforms on the commercial farms participating in the programme so that the farmers could measure and manage the information to make better decisions.

One of the areas where the data is very helpful is when managing feed supplies for heifers. Breaking out a small group of heifers that are underperfoming or well behind target weight and allocating more and better grass at this time of the year is one huge benefit when you actually have weights on heifers.

The cost can be much reduced and the performance much better.

In this short webinar Aidan Cushnahan, farm adviser to the Dairylink programme talks about heifer weight recording, feed management and animal health on Dairylink farms.

