2022 is proving to be a very challenging year in relation to input prices and farmers are currently struggling with high fertiliser prices and higher feed costs.

The farming calendar doesn’t stop for anyone and fertiliser still has to be spread, stock have to be turned out and silage will start to be cut in less than two months from now.

Agenda

On this week’s webinar we talked to Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver about what he’s doing differently this year and how he’s coping with increased fertiliser prices. We’ll also talked to him about how he is managing turnout and grassland management on the farm for the next few weeks

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan discussed what’s happening on the dairy side of the house. He also had advice for dairy farmers in terms of fertiliser applications and grassland management in the weeks and months ahead.

Finally sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty chatted through some important scheme deadlines that are coming up and whether farmers should join them or not.