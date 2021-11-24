Stephen Robb and Andy Doyle from the Irish Farmers Journal are joined by Shay Phelan, Teagasc; Liam Dunphy, Gouldings; and Donal O'Keeffe, Westmeath tillage farmer to discuss the challenges facing tillage farmers in 2022 in terms of rising input costs and their returns.
This is the second in a three part tillage webinar series as part of the From the Tramlines programme.
Watch back
The first webinar, Harvest 2021 Round up and Crop Area Prospects, took place last week.
Watch the full webinar back here.
