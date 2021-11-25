The winter cattle series webinar on nutrition will be live from 8pm on Thursday 25 November.

The Irish Farmers Journal, in association with AXA Insurance, is delighted to bring you the first instalment of our Winter Cattle Series live from 8pm on Thursday 25 November.

The first webinar will focus on winter nutrition and getting the basics right on your farm to minimise the cost implications of what is the most expensive period in livestock production systems.

The webinar will cover all aspects of winter nutrition, from silage sampling to understanding your analysis and putting a winter diet plan in place based on the feed available on your farm.

Concentrate prices have increased by €50 to €60 compared to this time last year. We will discuss what steps farmers can take to minimise the impact of this and what farmers should be looking for in their rations this winter.

On the night, suckler and beef editor Adam Woods alongside livestock specialist Declan Marren will look at winter finishing budgets and debate whether cattle should be finished out of the shed in spring or stored for the winter and put back to grass for a partial grazing season.