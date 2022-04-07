Ireland's built environment is strongly dependent on fossil-based materials including concrete and steel.

"Construction needs to reduce its embedded carbon footprint," says director of Forest Industries Ireland (FII) Mark McAuley.

He has lined up four speakers to make presentations at an FII webinar on 14 April.

'The climate imperative for timber design' is the opening address by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Daragh O'Brien.

'The vital role of forestry in tackling climate change in Ireland' is the subject chosen by adjunct professor of economics at TCDJohn Fitzgerald.

'Rethinking timber' is the title of the presentation by Robert Burke of Robert Burke Architects, while FII marketing and communications director Des O'Toole will discuss the wood promotional and training project 'TimberSpec'.

The webinar, which begins at 11am on Thursday 14 April, is free. Registration can be completed here by 13 April.