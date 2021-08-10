The NI Sheep Programme will hold a webinar on worm control and lamb performance on 12 August at 8pm. / Philip Doyle

Sheep farmers are invited to tune in to the Northern Ireland Sheep Programme's latest webinar on Thursday 12 August, starting at 8pm.

The event will hone in on the growing problem of wormer resistance on sheep farms and its impact on lamb performance.

Leading the discussion will be programme adviser Senan White and programme farmer Trevor Nixon, who runs a lowland flock of 125 Texel-cross ewes on 85ha in Co Fermanagh.

Faecal egg counts (FEC) have been used this year to monitor worm burdens as the basis of Trevor’s flock health programme.

Other contributors include Irish Farmers Journal sheep editor Darren Carty and veterinary research officer with AFBI Prof Bob Hanna.

To access the webinar, register your interest here.

Read more

Mandatory EID cattle tagging from 2022