Weekend weather: a cloudy and misty few days ahead

A good deal of settled weather is forecast next week, but the weekend will be cloudy and misty in parts.

Friday

Frost will clear on Friday morning, with a largely dry, bright start in many places, Met Éireann has forecast.

Sunny spells will continue over the southern half of the country through the morning. However thickening cloud further north looks set to bring scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle over Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster.

Temperatures in the afternoon will range from 5°C to 7°C in many areas but 8°C or 9°C in parts of the southwest, west and northwest.

Cloud will continue to increase on Friday night with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle extending southeastwards.

Lowest temperatures over southern parts of the country will range 1°C to 3°C, with those minimums occurring early in the night and becoming less cold overnight, Met Éireann said.

Further north, minimum temperatures will hold at 4°C to 6°C. Winds will be light west to northwest with a few mist and fog patches forming towards dawn.

Saturday

Saturday is forecast to be a mostly cloudy day, with mist and fog patches lingering and a little light rain or drizzle in places, with maximum temperatures of 7°C to 11°C, with lowest values in the east.

Any patches of light rain or drizzle will gradually retreat to the coastal fringes on Saturday night. It will remain cloudy with overnight lows of 3°C to 6°C in light west to northwest breezes.

Sunday

Met Éireann has forecast for a good deal of cloud around again on Sunday but any rain and drizzle is likely to be confined to western and northern coasts and there’ll be a little more in the way of bright or sunny intervals in the south and southeast.

Maximum temperatures will be slightly higher than Saturday at 9°C to 11°C in mainly light west to northwest breezes.

Light rain or showers will continue about Ulster and north Connacht on Sunday night, but elsewhere it looks set to stay largely dry. Minimum temperatures of 2°C to 6°C.

Management notes

Dairy

Dairy specialist Aidan Brennan says now is the time to be getting dosing done and out of the way.

Sheep

In this week’s sheep notes, grazing catch crops and notifying the Department of temporary movement of sheep for grazing are covered.

Beef

In this week’s management notes, Adam Woods takes a look at pneumonia issues in sheds.

Tillage

Wet and now cold conspire to bring the planting season to a definite end.