Sunday will bring sunny spells but clouds will bring the chance of patchy mist and drizzle at times.\ Philip Doyle.

Friday will bring long clear spells across most of the country, the chance of showers will be mainly confined to Ulster and Atlantic coasts.

Friday night will bring mostly light westerly breezes, with mist and fog patches developing in some parts. It will be generally mild overnight, with lows of 11°C to 15°C.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday will feel fresher, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered patchy showers mostly over Ulster and Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures will range from 16°C to 20°C in a light westerly breeze.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and just some well scattered patches of rain or drizzle. Mist and fog patches will develop overnight and there will be light northerly or variable breezes, with lowest temperatures of 9°C to 13°C.

Sunday will bring sunny spells but cloud will increase during the day, bringing the chance of patchy mist and drizzle at times. It will feel autumnal, in light variable breezes, with highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C.

Sunday night will bring good clear spells but there will be some low cloud at times leading to some patchy drizzle. Mist and fog will develop in patches overnight, with light east to southeast breezes. Overnight temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C.

Management notes

Tillage

Now is a good time to secure the vast majority of your variety seed requirements for the coming season, writes Andy Doyle.

Beef

Adam Woods takes a look at autumn grassland management on beef farms and what should be happening in the next few weeks to set up the farm for early spring grazing in 2022.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan writes, if farmers are behind in grass targets now, they should feed heavy to get back on track while the growth is good.

Sheep

Most farmers have recorded a spike in growth rates, which is a positive in building autumn supplies, but is also presenting some grazing challenges, writes Darren Carty.