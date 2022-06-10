Friday will be a breezy and blustery day with widespread showers. However, there will be some bright or sunny intervals, Met Éireann has said.

Some showers will turn heavy from the middle of the day onwards, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C are forecast in fresh to occasionally strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

Showers will continue overnight on Friday, mainly over the western half of the country, with long, dry and clear spells elsewhere, with lowest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C.

Saturday

Met Éireann has said that Saturday will bring further widespread showers, most frequent across the west and north where they may merge to longer spells of rain.

The odd shower will be heavy and highest temperatures will range between 15°C and 18°C.

It will be another breezy day, with fresh southwest winds, strong at times in coastal areas.

It is forecast to become drier overnight on Saturday, with clear spells and isolated showers. Winds will ease to a light or moderate westerly breeze, with lowest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C.

Sunday

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than previous days, Met Éireann said, with good dry and sunny spells in between.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 18°C are forecast, with a moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly breeze.

It will be mainly dry on Sunday night, with a few showers in western areas and varying cloud cover.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods takes a look at topping, culling and avoiding in-calf heifers.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan looks at how much fertiliser is required for second-cut silage and how best to manage breeding bulls.

Sheep

For sheep farmers, Darren Carty discusses grass supplies, weaning management and problem ewes.

Tillage

In this week’s tillage management notes, Siobhán Walsh looks at spraying, spring crops and flowering crops.