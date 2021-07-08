Highest daytime temperatures are expected to be reached on Saturday. / Philip Doyle

Friday

Friday will start mostly cloudy, with a scattering of showers between sunny spells.

Some showers will turn heavy or thundery in Munster and Connacht by the evening.

Conditions will remain rather warm and humid, with only a light to moderate southerly breeze blowing.

Highest temperatures will range from 16°C to 21°C, with conditions warmest across the northern half of the country.

Lowest nighttime temperatures will be 10°C to 13°C in light southeast or variable breezes, with mist and fog patches forming.

This mist may become dense in places, especially in southern and western counties.

Saturday

There will be sunny spells on Saturday, before scattered showers develop over the afternoon.

By evening, more frequent showery outbreaks of rain will move in from the southwest.

Highest temperatures will be 18°C to 22°C in light southerly or variable breezes.

Showery outbreaks of rain will continue overnight, with some thundery bursts in northern areas.

These downpours will be mixed, with occasional clear spells.

Lowest temperatures will drop to 11°C to 14°C over Saturday night.

Sunday

Sunny spells and scattered showers will roll across the country on Sunday morning.

Some of the showers will become heavy or thundery during the afternoon. There is a risk of some localised spot flooding in areas.

Highest daytime temperatures will reach 16°C to 19°C.

Showers will become isolated overnight, with good clear spells developing.

