Friday

There will be lingering rain and drizzle on Friday morning in the east and south and the gusty westerly winds will ease.

Rain will develop in the southwest by midday and will spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 11°C to 14°C.

It will become quite windy again Friday night, with freshening southwest winds, increasing strong in Atlantic counties.

It will be a wet night, with widespread rain, turning heavier in parts. Rain will ease later on and become patchy, with some clear spells developing.

Saturday

It will be a mostly cloudy day, with patchy light rain and drizzle on Saturday.

There will be some occasional bright spells, with highs of 10°C to 13°C and will be breezy, with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

It will stay mainly dry overnight, with winds easing and skies becoming clearer. Temperatures will fall back to between 4°C and 7°C overnight.

Sunday

Sunday will be again another mostly cloudy day. There will be some rain at times for the west and north. However, otherwise it will be mainly dry.

Southwest breezes will increase and will be moderate to fresh in the afternoon. Highs will range from 10°C to 13°C.

Management notes

Beef management

This week's beef management notes take a look at getting some weanlings out for early grazing and also how to mind yourself over the next few busy months.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan takes a look at ways to prevent calves from getting sick now that calf sheds are filling up and says some damage as a result of grazing is ok.

Sheep management

Darren Carty has said it is now clear that there is no product coming on to the market to replace Spectam Scour Halt and farmers need to focus on other preventative measures.

Tillage management

It has been a super week for fieldwork and farmers in most parts of the country have been able to get out the machines, Siobhán Walsh reports.