Friday will be wet across the eastern half of the country, with overnight rain lingering and continuing. Further heavy rain falls will bring a continued risk of localised flooding.

It will be brighter in the west, with sunny spells and well scattered showers. Rain will be slow to clear in eastern coastal counties and may persist into the evening hours. Highest temperatures will range from 15°C to 18°C, with fresh to strong southerly winds persisting for a time near the eastern coasts, winds easing to mainly light north westerly winds elsewhere.

Friday night will be dry in many areas, with long clear spells and a few scattered showers. Some fog patches will form inland later in the night. Lowest temperatures will range from 6°C to 9°C with light northwesterly winds becoming southerly towards dawn.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday will be largely dry with sunny spells earlier in the day and a few showers. However, rain will push into western counties later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 15°C to 18°C in light to moderate southerly winds, and it will be increasingly fresh on western coasts.

Saturday night will be cloudy and overcast, with rain in the west spreading eastwards during the night. Lowest temperatures will be between 9°C and 12°C with light southerly or variable winds.

On Sunday, overnight rain will linger in many parts during the day, but it will become drier and brighter later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 15°C -18°C in a light northerly breeze.

Sunday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and some patchy mist or fog. Lowest temperatures will range from from 6°C-10°C.

Management notes

Tillage

With most land still in good condition for planting, it will be challenging to avoid sowing difficult land in the coming weeks as weather conditions look satisfactory into the first week of October, writes Andy Doyle.

Beef

This week, Adam Woods takes a look at options for selling culling cows and some BEEP jobs that need to be completed to guarantee the 2021 payment.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses farmers taking the time to look through and analyse the end of the year breeding report from the ICBF.

Sheep

Some farmers are reporting poor lamb thrive despite animals grazing on good-quality grass, while factory procurement personnel are reporting significant variation in slaughter performance, writes Darren Carty.