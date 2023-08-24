Friday

Met Éireann has said that Friday will be a breezy day, with a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers with the chance of lightning.

Top temperatures will be of 16°C to 19°C in fresh and gusty northwest winds, strong on the northwest coast.

Friday night will see further showers, especially across the northern half of the country.

Lowest temperatures will be of 9°C to 12°C in a fresh northwest breeze.

Saturday

On Saturday, there'll be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of which may turn heavy and thundery in the afternoon, according to Met Éireann.

It will be a fresh and breezy day, with highs of 15°C to 19°C in fresh northwest winds.

On Saturday night, cloud will thicken from the Atlantic with persistent rain developing in most areas by dawn on Sunday. Lowest temperatures of 10°C to 12°C in a moderate westerly breeze.

Sunday

Rain and drizzle will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea on Sunday morning, with a day of sunshine and scattered showers following for the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures, according to Met Éireann, on Sunday will be of 16°C to 20°C in a fresh northwest breeze.

There will be a few showers about on Sunday night, but overall a good deal of dry weather is expected. Lowest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C in a moderate northwest breeze.

Management notes

Beef management

There is no defined level of supplementation farmers participating in the new National Beef Welfare Scheme must feed, but the recommended rate is 1kg per head daily for the six weeks, Darren Carty writes.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan gives dairy farmers some advice on fertiliser rates for autumn and says now is the time to vaccinate for salmonella and change milk liners.

Sheep management

In this week's sheep management notes, Darren Carty talks about Sheep Improvement Scheme ram action, straw requirements and sheepdog trials.

Tillage management

Tillage farmers have crops to harvest, bales to make and crops to sow in between the showers, and when the rain comes there is paperwork to do, writes Siobhán Walsh.