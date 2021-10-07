Met Éireann says Saturday will give way to drier conditions bringing good sunny spells. \ Barry Cronin

Friday

Friday will be mostly dull, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. There will be some drier intervals that will develop through the morning, along with occasional bright spells.

However, a pulse of heavier rain will move up from the south later in the day. This will give way to a risk of localised flooding, especially over parts of the southwest and west, in mostly moderate southerly breezes.

Despite the rain, the weather will stay mild, with highest temperatures of 16°C to 20°C.

Friday night will see the rain gradually extend northeastwards to all areas. There will be a clearance moving into western areas towards the morning.

Another mild night, with mostly moderate southerly winds and temperatures not falling below 13°C or 14°C.

Saturday

According to Met Éireann, Saturday will give way to drier conditions, bringing good sunny spells, which will continue to push in over the country.

The rain will move from the west as the morning progresses and eastwards into the Irish Sea, in light westerly breezes.

There will be some showers in the afternoon, mainly over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C.

Saturday night will be a largely dry night, with long clear spells in light west to northwest breezes, with some mist patches forming at times. Lowest temperatures of 6°C to 9°C.

Sunday

Sunday will be largely dry, with sunny spells, although a few showers will continue along northern coasts, in light to moderate westerly breezes. Highest temperatures of 13°C to 15°C.

Sunday night will be mostly dry overnight, with clear spells in light to moderate southwest winds.

Some mist patches will develop in places and it will be fresher on northern and northwestern coasts, with isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C.

Management notes

Tillage

Ground conditions vary somewhat around the country, but every opportunity should now be taken to get winter crops planted this month, writes Andy Doyle.

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at dealing with the current weather conditions, options for eating grass and safety tips when loading cattle.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan says paddocks with a high clover content should be closed last in order to prevent them being shaded out over the winter.

Sheep

The threat of liver fluke looks like it will be normal this back end and farmers with a history of fluke issues need to be mindful to have an adequate control programme in place, writes Darren Carty.