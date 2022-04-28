Temperatures will range from 3°C to 17°C across the weekend.

Friday

Friday will be mostly dry and bright, with hazy spells of sunshine.

It will turn cloudier in the afternoon and evening, with cloud spreading eastwards from the Atlantic.

The wind will be light easterly or variable breezes, with highest temperatures of 14°C to 17°C.

On Friday night, cloud will spread from the west to most regions in the first half of the night.

However, most areas will be dry, with some light rain or drizzle developing in the west and northwest.

Light, variable winds, becoming southerly overnight.

Lowest temperatures will be 3°C to 7°C, coolest in the southeast.

Saturday

Saturday will be cloudy, with rain spreading from the west.

Away from the west and northwest, the rain will be mostly light and southern areas will have the best chance of any dry periods.

Highest temperatures of 11°C to 15°C or 16°C, mildest in the south, with light to moderate southwest winds.

Saturday night will stay cloudy throughout the night, with scattered falls of light rain or drizzle.

Misty in parts, with hill fog likely. A mild night, with temperatures of 9°C to 11°C. Light westerly breezes.

Sunday

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with showers.

Turning drier in the evening, with the chance of a late sunny spell.

Highest temperatures will be 14°C to 16°C.

Mostly cloudy at night, with patchy rain or drizzle and limited clear spells. Some mist or hill fog is likely.

Lowest temperatures of 7°C to 10°C, with a light northerly breeze.

