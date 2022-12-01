Met Éireann says there will be occasional sunny spells on Friday. \ Donal O' Leary

Friday

Met Éireann forecasts a good deal of cloud on Friday, mixed with occasional sunny spells. There will be well-scattered showers, mostly in the east and south.

Daytime temperatures will reach between 8°C and 11°C.

Friday night will be misty in parts, with fog patches developing in light easterly winds or near calm conditions. It will be cloudy, but largely dry, with isolated showers. Nighttime temperatures will be chilly, with lows of 2°C to 5°C.

Saturday

It will be mostly cloudy again on Saturday, with showery outbreaks of rain in parts. However, some places will stay dry, according to Met Éireann.

There will be light easterly or variable breezes, with highest temperatures reaching between 6°C and 9°C.

Cloudy conditions will prevail on Saturday night before lingering rain clears. However, further showers will follow from the east overnight.

Patches of frost may form, with lows of 0°C to 4°C.

Sunday

Sunday will see another mix of cloud and sunny spells, with showers spreading westwards across the country, most frequently along the east coast.

It will be cold, with temperatures of 5°C to 8°C in a moderate easterly wind.

Showers will continue on Sunday night, with the longest clear spells in the west. It will be another cold night, with a touch of frost in lows of 0°C to 4°C.

Management notes

Tillage

Possible drier weather could improve ground conditions to enable essential field work be done in the coming week or so, writes tillage editor Andy Doyle.

Sheep

The 2022 liver fluke forecast predicts infection being prevalent in the west and northwest, writes sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

This week’s beef management notes look at the importance of hygiene in the calf creep area.

Dairy

With more grass around than normal, dairy editor Aidan Brennan takes a look at some of the issues with carrying over high-clover paddocks that have high pasture covers.