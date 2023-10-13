Met Éireann has given its forecast for the weekend with fewer showers and dry, cool spells ahead.

Friday

Met Éireann said that Friday morning will begin damp or wet across much of the south and east, as heavy overnight rain clears eastwards.

It will be brighter elsewhere with sunshine and a few passing showers, with sunnier skies extending countrywide into the afternoon. It will be cool and breezy with highest temperatures of 11°C to 14°C in a rather brisk northwest wind.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers on Friday night. The showers will be mainly in the west and north, where a few could be heavy with a chance of hail. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 3°C and 7°C in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Saturday

Saturday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

There will be scattered showers mainly in the west and north at first but these will spread a little further south and east during the afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy, perhaps with hail, mainly in the north and northwest.

It will be a cool day with highest temperatures of just 9°C to 12°C in mostly moderate northwesterly winds.

Saturday night will become dry and clear in many parts with showers increasingly confined to western and northern coasts. There will be lowest temperatures of 0°C to 5°C in light northwest or variable breezes, with grass frost possible.

Sunday

Met Éireann said that Sunday will be cold at first with the best of the sunshine coming through the morning.

Cloud amounts will tend to increase from the west as the day goes on, with the odd light shower breaking out. It will be another cool day, but winds will be lighter. There will be highest temperatures of 9°C to 11°C in light northerly or variable breezes.

Sunday night will see cloud tend to thin out and there will be some clear breaks. There will be lowest temperatures of 0°C to 6°C in light variable breezes, with the chance of grass frost again.

Outlook

High pressure looks set to remain close-by as we head towards midweek next week, according to Met Éireann. The national weather forecaster said that mainly dry and settled conditions will persist. Temperatures will increase slightly, gradually recovering closer to seasonal norms.

Management notes

Tillage

Tillage farmers are trying to harvest, bale and plant crops in the drier spells of weather. It’s a case of taking every opportunity that comes, writes tillage editor Siobhán Walsh.

Sheep

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that year change requests for the genotyped ram action and reference number reductions will be accepted after 6 October, writes sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at genotyping delays and what to do if your samples aren't back yet; the pros and cons of taking in sheep to graze and safety at loading time.

Dairy

In the dairy notes, dairy editor Aidan Brennan takes a look at the issues with exporting slurry and says that there are only four

weeks of grazing left on most farms.