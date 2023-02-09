Derick Condell ploughing his field ahead of planting peas in early March if the weather is dry. \ Claire Nash

Friday

Met Éireann has said that Friday will be rather cloudy in most parts.

However, it will stay dry for most areas, although there will be some isolated patches of light rain or drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 10°C to 12°C in mainly moderate southwesterly winds.

There will be little change Friday night, as it'll be mainly dry for most, with isolated patches of light rain or drizzle.

Lowest temperatures of 4°C to 8°C in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Some mist and hill fog is set to develop overnight also.

Saturday and Sunday

Met Éireann has said that conditions will be similar at the weekend, with both Saturday and Sunday expected to be be mainly dry and rather cloudy.

There'll be patchy light rain and drizzle at times, but the sun will come through in places too.

Highest temperatures will be of 9°C or 10°C in light to moderate southerly breezes.

There will be very little change in the weather overnight, as temperatures fall to between 3°C and 6°C.

Management notes

Beef management

Adam Woods takes a look at abortions in suckler herds, safety at calving time and getting ready for early grass. Read more here.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan takes a look at the steps involved in allocating grass to freshly calved cows this spring.

Sheep management

This week, Darren Carty takes a look at maintaining the SIS ewe reference number.

Tillage management

It’s a busy time on tillage farms, as weather has allowed fieldwork to kick off in many parts of the country, while others await more dry weather, Siobhán Walsh reports.