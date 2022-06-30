Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, according to Met Éireann. / Donal O' Leary

Friday

Met Éireann says Friday will start off cloudy, with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle expected early on.

More widespread falls of rain will move into western areas through the morning.

This rain will gradually spread eastwards across the country in the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times.

However, parts of the east may stay dry until early nightfall.

Highest temperatures will rise to 14°C to 18°C and will be accompanied by south to southwest breezes, which will be moderate to fresh in strength.

On Friday night, rain will be persistent and at times heavy. This will gradually clear away to the northeast, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers following.

Nighttime temperatures will fall to 9°C to 11°C, with moderate southwesterly winds.

Saturday

Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

However, the national weather forecaster says there will be some decent dry intervals, particularly later in the day.

Highest daytime temperatures will range from 15°C to 18°C in light to moderate westerly winds.

Saturday night will be dry in most areas, but there will be some lingering showers along western coasts.

Temperatures will fall to lows of 9°C to 11°C, with light to moderate westerly winds continuing.

Sunday

Met Éireann says Sunday will be mainly dry for most of the country, with some good sunny spells and a few showers, mostly in western areas.

However, showers will become more frequent in northwestern parts of the country later in the day.

Highest temperatures will reach 15°C to 18°C in light to moderate westerly winds.

Dry spells will continue on Sunday night in many places, although there will be scattered showers, especially in the west and northwest early on.

Lowest temperatures will fall to 8°C to 10°C in light to moderate westerly winds.

Management notes

Tillage

As we move into July, the crop protection season is about over, except for rape desiccation and fungicides on beans, and harvest is almost upon us, writes tillage editor Andy Doyle.

Sheep

Research has shown little benefit from supplementing ewes with cobalt, but there is marked performance benefits to be attained from supplementing lambs, says sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at dock control, late calves and BDGP deadlines.

Dairy

After heavy rain across the country, dairy editor Aidan Brennan takes a look at its impact on grass growth and suggests nitrogen is not lacking at present.