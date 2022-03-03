This weekend will be bright and fresh, with cold snaps during the night. \ Claire Nash

Friday

Friday looks set to be a bright and fresh day, with morning frost clearing to leave sunny spells and well-scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will be between 6°C and 9°C in moderate northerly breezes.

Friday night will be mostly dry, with long clear spells and the chance of an isolated shower.

It will be a cold and frosty night, with some ice patches forming as temperatures fall back to between -3°C and 0°C.

Saturday

Saturday is expected to be a dry and fine spring day, with long spells of sunshine.

After a cold and frosty start, maximum afternoon temperatures will range between 7°C and 10°C in moderate northeast winds.

Cold and mostly dry on Saturday night, with just the chance of isolated showers along eastern and southeastern coasts.

Minimum temperatures of -3°C to 3°C, likely to be coldest in the west of the country, with frost and ice appearing.

Sunday

A few showers will drift in from the east on Sunday, but there will be a good deal of dry weather overall, with some sunny spells.

Maximum temperatures of 7°C to 10°C in moderate east or southeast winds.

Another cold night on Sunday night, with clear spells and just a few showers.

Lowest temperatures of 0°C to 3°C with a moderate southeast breeze.

