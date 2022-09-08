Current indications suggest that Sunday will be a wet day, with widespread heavy rain.

Friday

There will be sunny spells on Friday mixed with some cloud, according to Met Éireann.

There will be lingering rain in the east and northeast in the morning. However, this will clear, with well-scattered showers developing for the rest of the day.

Friday evening will be dry and bright for many parts of the country. Highest temperatures of 18°C to 21°C in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Friday night will be largely dry, with clear spells and just the odd light shower.

Some mist and fog will develop in light northerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C.

Saturday

Saturday will be a dry day for most, with isolated showers and sunny periods.

However, it may turn cloudier in the southwest towards nightfall. Highest temperatures of 18°C to 21°C in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

Met Éireann has said there is a lot of uncertainty within the further outlook period due to hurricane activity in the north Atlantic.

It will likely turn cloudy across the country on Saturday night, with rain spreading to many areas from the southwest, turning heavy at times. A mild night, with temperatures of 13°C to 16°C.

Sunday

Current indications suggest that Sunday will be a wet day, with widespread heavy rain and moderate southerly winds.

Highest temperatures of 17°C to 20°C.

Management notes

Dairy management

The rain is helping grass growth recover, but with it brings the danger of nitrate toxicity, Aidan Brennan reports.

Beef management

This week, beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at buying weanlings, dosing for lungworm issues and upcoming slurry deadlines.

Tillage management

Low recent rainfall and dry seedbeds mean it's important to carefully manage moisture loss following cultivation, Andy Doyle reports.

Sheep management

Management practices on all farms should take stock of the lamb drafting progress and try to get autumn grazing plans back on track, says Darren Carty.