The weekend's cloud is due to give way to showers at times.

Friday

The day is to remain mostly dry, with some sunny spells, Met Éireann has forecast.

Highest temperatures of 13°C to 17°C are to be expected during Friday as winds are no stronger than a light to moderate breeze.

Saturday

Morning fog will give way to a largely dry day, which is to remain overcast, as the sun will only break through cloud for short intervals.

Temperatures are not set to exceed 13°C to 16°C.

Sunday

Some patchy showers are to fall over the northern half of the country, with southern counties remaining drier. Some brighter spells are forecast for later in the day.

Highest temperatures should touch 14°C to 17°C.

Management notes

Dairy

This week, Aidan Brennan discusses the need to assess sward clover composition, target weights for replacement stock and the benefits of buying in high-quality heifers.

Beef

Adam Woods looks at the importance of finishing cattle within factory specifications, ventilation considerations before housing and the need to separate bull and heifer weanlings.

Sheep

Sheep dipping, the safe disposal of used dip and cross-breeding strategies to boost output are covered in Darren Carty’s sheep management notes this week.

Tillage

Andy Doyle looks to the welcome coming of rain in the southeast, min-till crop establishment and factors to consider when planting in the tillage notes.