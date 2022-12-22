End to the shortest day of the year at Rock of Ballingly, Co Wexford. \ Jer O'Mahony

Friday

Met Éireann says there will be another very cold start on Friday, with some icy stretches, lingering patches of freezing fog and some underlying snow, especially over high ground.

Throughout the day, most parts of the country will remain dry with plenty of crisp sunshine, although there will be occasional wintry showers in coastal areas. These will potentially turn heavy and thundery.

Highest temperatures will reach just 0°C to 3°C. Winds will remain light, backing northwesterly or variable.

Friday night will be another bitterly cold night, with temperatures set to fall to between -5°C and 0°C and will be coldest inland. This will once again result in a widespread sharp to severe frost with icy stretches developing. Some freezing fog is likely as well.

Saturday

Frost and ice will linger through much of Saturday, along with some patches of freezing fog, according to Met Éireann.

It will stay dry for most parts of the country, but a few wintry showers will occur. Afternoon temperatures will stay below freezing in places, with highs of -1°C to 3°C. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday night will see widespread frost and ice, with temperatures again falling to between -5°C and 0°C. It will be mostly dry overnight with some freezing fog.

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts that temperatures will stay below freezing for many areas on Christmas Day, with frost, ice and freezing fog persisting through the day.

It will remain mostly dry, apart from isolated showers in some coastal areas. Highest temperatures will be -2°C to 2°C in light, variable winds.

Widespread frost and ice will then continue overnight, as temperatures fall to between -6°C and -2°C. It will stay largely dry overnight, apart from isolated wintry showers.

Management notes

Tillage

Cold weather has given way to a mild spell yet again, but tillage farmers should consider both soil and air temperatures before applying aphicides, writes tillage editor Andy Doyle.

Sheep

Farmers need to ensure their sheep census application is returned on time, while those interested in participating need to submit their Sheep Improvement Scheme application by 11.59pm on 9 January, writes sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at the options around the suckler reduction/culling scheme and shares some tips for drystock farmers for the holiday period.

Dairy

In his notes, dairy editor Aidan Brennan takes a look at the dosing requirements for animals this winter and says now is the time to plan for planting any trees or hedgerows on the farm.