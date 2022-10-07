Friday

Met Éireann has said that rain will clear from the south and southeast on Friday morning and for the rest of the day there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery.

Most areas will be dry during the evening as the showers become isolated.

It will be a cool and breezy day with a moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest wind and highest temperatures of 10°C to 15°C.

Friday night then will be mostly dry and clear, although a few light showers will persist near northern and western coasts.

Lowest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C with a light to moderate westerly wind.

Saturday

Saturday will be a drier day with sunny spells and isolated light showers.

It will become cloudier during the evening and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest.

Highest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

On Saturday night the cloud will increase across the country and rain will move into the west and northwest. It will become breezy too with a moderate to fresh wind developing. Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 12°C degrees.

Sunday

Sunday will be wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country.

Drier and clearer conditions will follow in the northwest by evening. Highest temperatures of 12°C to 16°C with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly.

On Sunday night Met Éireann has said that the rain will clear from the southeast early on in the night followed by mostly dry and clear conditions.

Lowest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Management notes

Sheep management

This week, Darren Carty focuses on genotyping for the Sheep Improvement Scheme, organic fertilisers and BPS payments.

Tillage management

According to Andy Doyle, while growers with larger acreages are already planting, waiting until October helps reduce pressures from potential problems like grass weeds and BYDV.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks grazing, road repairs and reducing electricity costs and says that now is the time to start closing paddocks for the winter.

Beef management

This week's beef management takes a look at the upcoming slurry and FYM spreading, Adam Woods writes.