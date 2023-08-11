Met Éireann has forecast blustery conditions over the weekend with sunny spells and scattered showers. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast blustery conditions on Friday, with sunny spells and scattered showers.

It will become cloudy in the west later in the day, ahead of rain arriving early Friday night. Temperatures will range between 17°C to 22°C. Friday night will be cloudy, with showery outbreaks of rain in the west which will become widespread.

Temperatures will range between 13°C and 15°C.

Saturday

Saturday will bring showery outbreaks of rain, which will clear eastwards through the morning, followed by a mix of sunny spells and heavy and thundery showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 17°C and 21°C.

Saturday night will be wet, with longer spells of rain, which will continue overnight, with localised flooding possible. Temperatures will range between 10°C and 14°C.

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts a day of sunny spells and widespread showers on Sunday.

The showers will merge to longer spells of rain in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 17°C to 21°C in mostly moderate southwesterly winds.

