Friday

Met Eireann is forecasting residual showers for most of Friday, some heavy and possibly thundery. There will be a risk of spot flooding as the day progresses, with showers continuing overnight, with some mist and fog setting in too.

Lowest temperatures will be of 8°C to 11°C.

Saturday

The morning will start with widespread slow-moving showers, heaviest into the afternoon and evening, with possible thundery downpours. A mix of cloud and sunny spells will break throughout the day.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 15°C and 18°C in light to moderate southerly winds.

Sunday

Met Éireann has said sunny spells and scattered light showers are expected during the morning and early afternoon, followed later by cloudier skies, as rain and drizzle gradually extend countrywide.

Highest temperatures will range between 14°C and 19°C, with temperatures warmest in the east, in moderate south to southwest winds.

Heavy rain will follow overnight, with mild temperatures of 10°C to 13°C in moderate south to southwest winds.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses management practices to optimise dairy calf-to-beef performance, paddock system strategy to utilise grass and a Co Galway farm’s open day showcasing good suckler-to-beef practices.

Sheep management

Darren Carty looks at weed control and treatment as grass growth improves, the decrease in the number of lambs slaughtered and continued demand for hoggets, with prices ranging from €150 to €170.

Dairy management

Aiden Brennan talks cost control management in respect of continued inflation, how to manage non-cycling cows and health checks on stock bulls prior to the breeding season.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh takes a look at nitrogen application to spring crops, aphid management and control and pesticides to use to keep weeds in spring crops at bay.