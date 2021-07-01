Scattered showers, forecast from Friday onwards, are likely to become heavier as the weekend progresses. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Friday will be warm and dry to begin with, according to Met Éireann. There will be widespread sunny spells, with a scattering of showers as the day progresses, especially over Ulster.

A light to moderate south to southeasterly breeze is expected to develop.

Rain will move into the southwest from early evening.

Highest temperatures can be expected to reach 20°C to 23°C, the south and southwest staying cooler at highs of 17°C to 19°C.

Rain will spread across Munster overnight and into parts of south Connacht as well as Leinster by Saturday morning. Rainfall may become heavy in localised patches in the far southwest, with areas further northeast staying mainly dry.

Saturday

Saturday will see outbreaks of rain spreading slowly northwards during the day, possibly turning heavy in western parts later in the afternoon.

It will remain mainly warm and humid throughout the day, with parts of Ulster experiencing most of the settled conditions.

It is expected that highest temperatures will be 17°C to 21°C.

The night will stay mild, with lowest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C.

Sunday

There will be quite widespread showers over Sunday, many likely to be heavy. There is the possibility that some will turn thundery.

The day will be humid, with highest temperatures of 17°C to 21°C, with only a moderate and variable breeze.

Showers will continue overnight in some parts, as lowest nightly temperatures drop only to between 10°C and 13°C. Some mist or fog patches are expected to form into early Monday morning.

Management notes

Tillage

This week, Andy Doyle discusses the upcoming harvest, mapping grass weeds in crops, the maturation of oilseed rape stands and the management of bean crops as the summer progresses.

Beef

Adam Woods writes about dealing with varying levels of dryness around the country, summer mastitis, recent uptakes in beef prices and the approaching online grassland management webinars for beef farmers.

Dairy

Grazing second-cut silage ground, farmers seeking specialist tax consultancy services and the factors to consider when shifting herd calving profiles to cope with peak milk restrictions are all covered by Aidan Brennan in this week’s dairy section.

Sheep

Darren Carthy writes about replacing silage P and K offtakes, meal feeding rates for hill lambs before weaning and the Teagasc grassland management farm walk, which will be held next week.