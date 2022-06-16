Sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon.

Friday will be dry, warm and sunny to start across south Leinster and south Munster, Met Éireann has said.

It is set to be cloudier and cooler elsewhere with persistent rain over the north and west but breaking up as it sinks further southeastwards, with parts of the south and southeast likely to stay dry.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C are generally forecast.

However, temperatures will range from 20°C to 24°C in parts of Munster and Leinster in the early afternoon.

It will become mostly dry on Friday night with clear spells developing. There will be lowest temperatures of 8°C to 1°C in a light northwesterly wind.

Saturday

On Saturday, cloudy conditions will persist through much of the day in the southeast with sunshine developing elsewhere, along with isolated showers mostly in the northwest.

Met Éireann has said that highest temperatures will be of 13°C to 16°C degrees in a moderate north to northwest wind.

On Saturday night then, scattered showers will persist along Atlantic coasts with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures of 7°C to 9°C in a mostly moderate northerly wind.

Sunday

Sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14°C to 18°C in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds.

It is forecast to turn chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures down to 6°C to 9°C.

