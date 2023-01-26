Lambs put out on a farm in Galleastown, Millbrook, Co Meath, this week. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Frost and fog will gradually clear on Friday morning, as some bright spells develop, according to Met Éireann.

It will remain dry through most of the day, although cloud will gradually build from the northwest, with some outbreaks of rain pushing in to Connacht and Ulster later in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 6°C to 9°C in very light southwesterly or variable breezes.

On Friday night, Met Éireann has said that scattered outbreaks of rain will continue tracking southeastwards across the country, becoming confined mainly to Leinster and Munster by morning.

Another chilly night, with lows of 1°C to 5°C in light southwesterly breezes, veering northerly.

Saturday

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with isolated outbreaks of rain lingering in Leinster and Munster early on, otherwise it will be dry.

Highest temperatures of 7°C to 9°C in very light northwesterly breezes, backing westerly by evening.

That night then will be cold and generally dry, with light southwesterly breezes. Minimum temperatures of 0°C to 5°C, lowest towards the southeast.

Sunday

Met Éireann has said that Sunday will be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain mainly affecting Connacht and Ulster, with the best of the dry spells in Leinster.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 11°C in mainly light to moderate westerly winds, fresher along northwestern coasts.

Management notes

Tillage management

Siobhán Walsh writes that there is a lot of work to be done on tillage farms, but land is still very wet and warns to proceed with caution.

Beef management

Adam Woods has the latest tips and advice for drystock farms in this week's beef management.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan takes a look at some of the things that were discussed at the nitrates information meeting in Cavan on Tuesday night.

Sheep management

This week, Darren Carty says that there is a heightened risk of introducing diseases such as abortion-causing agents where purchasing animals around lambing. Read more here.