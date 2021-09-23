Rain will develop in the west as the weekend progresses. \ Philip Doyle

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mainly in northern and western areas.

The best of the bright or sunny intervals will be in the south and southeast, where it will be warmest, with highest temperatures reaching 19°C to 21°C.

It will be humid elsewhere, with highs under cloudier skies ranging between 15°C and 18°C, in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Friday night will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle, especially over the northern half of the country.

Mostly light southwest breezes overnight, with mist and fog patches developing in some places. Lowest temperatures not falling below 11°C to 15°C.

Saturday

According to Met Éireann, Saturday will be warm, humid and mostly cloudy. There will be a good deal of dry weather and bright intervals, but some patchy drizzle may develop places.

Highest temperatures of 18°C to 21°C with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with clear spells, but there is a chance of showers in places.

Southerly winds will freshen in the west overnight and clouds will increase in some areas. Lowest temperatures of 11°C to 14°C.

Sunday

Sunday morning will see persistent rain develop in the west, which will be heavy at times.

The rain will spread eastwards across the country as the day progresses.

There will be some showers of heavy rain that will move eastwards through the evening and early night.

Moderate to fresh southerly winds, will veer westerly and should ease as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 17°C to 20°C.

Management notes

Tillage

Siobhan Walsh reports that tillage farmers will be making the most of the good weather over the next week, when winter barely will be the main order of business.

Beef

This week, beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at the BDGP deadlines, getting breeding heifers to target weights and spreading FYM before the closing dates.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan has some advice for farmers grazing through high autumn grass covers.

Sheep

The optimum breeding strategy in hill sheep flocks should take into account the output levels in the flock, the target market and be mindful that it is balanced with the environment, writes Darren Carty.