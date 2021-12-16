Daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 7°C and 9°C over the course of the weekend. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann says Friday will be another largely dry and cloudy day, with just occasional sunny intervals.

Highest temperatures will reach 7°C to 10°C and will be accompanied by light to moderate southeast breezes, which will be fresh at times on the southwest coast.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday night. However, there will be clear spells across the north of the country.

Farmers can also expect a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 1°C and 3°C generally.

Nighttime temperatures will reach around 5°C to 6°C in Munster and south Leinster, with light to moderate southeast winds.

Saturday

Saturday will be a rather cloudy day, with occasional mist, drizzle and fog on hills and mountains, according to Met Éireann.

There will be light easterly winds, with temperatures during the day not exceeding 7°C to 9°C.

Temperatures will fall to between 5°C and 7°C on Saturday night.

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts that Sunday will be largely similar to Saturday, with some cloud, mist, drizzle and fog to be expected.

Temperatures are expected to stay relatively stable between 7°C and 9°C.

Early indications suggest high pressure will remain the dominant feature during the early days of Christmas week, with lots of dry and settled weather expected, says Met Éireann.

