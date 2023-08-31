Friday

There will be a mix of bright spells and heavy slow-moving showers on Friday, especially in the south and east, with the potential for spot flooding.

Highest temperatures will be of 17°C to 20°C in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Friday night is set to be showery. However, Met Éireann has said that this will die out early in the night and it will become mostly dry, with clear spells.

Areas of mist and fog will form overnight. Lowest temperatures will be of 9°C to 13°C, with light easterly or variable breezes.

Saturday

Saturday will start out rather dull, with low cloud, mist and fog in many areas, according to Met Éireann.There is also the chance of an odd patch of drizzle.

The cloud will gradually break up into sunny spells by the afternoon to give a dry day for most, though the odd shower can't be ruled out. Highest temperatures of 19°C to 22°C.

Saturday night will be largely dry, with variable cloud cover and clear spells. Mist and fog patches will form towards dawn.

Lowest temperatures will be of 10°C to 13°C in light southerly or variable breezes.

Sunday

There will be patchy low cloud, mist and fog at first on Sunday. This will soon clear to a mix of cloud and spells of hazy sunshine. It will be somewhat cloudier in parts of the west and northwest, with occasional light rain or drizzle, Met Éireann has said.

Top temperatures will be of 18°C to 22°C, coolest in the coastal fringes of the west and northwest, in a light to moderate southwest breeze, fresh near western and northwestern coasts.

Thicker cloud with patchy light rain and drizzle will sink southeastwards over the country on Sunday night.

Lows of 11°C to 14°C in mainly light westerly or variable breezes.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week's beef management, Adam Woods looks at cull cow options, minding in-calf maiden heifers and the suckler scheme closing date.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan also takes a look at cull cow options this week, as well as managing grass.

Tillage management

Tillage farmers have crops to harvest, bales to make and crops to sow in between the showers and, when the rain comes, there is paperwork to do, Siobhán Walsh writes.

Sheep management

Darren Carty talks about dipping procedures, marketing sheep and thin ewe study in this week's sheep management notes.