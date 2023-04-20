Friday

Friday morning will be largely dry, with good sunshine over the northern half of the country and cloud increasing further south, according to Met Éireann.

In the afternoon, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop across Leinster and Munster, where temperatures will range from 11°C to 13°C.

It'll be warmer to the west and north, with highs of 14°C or 15°C. Winds will be moderate to fresh easterly.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday night, with patchy rain and drizzle and lowest temperatures of 4°C to 6°C, as light to moderate easterly breezes become northerly by morning.

Saturday

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day, with showers or longer spells of rain, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures of 9°C or 10°C over the northern half of the country and between 13°C and 15°C further south with light northerly breezes.

Sunday

It will be mainly dry on Sunday to start, with some sunshine, but afternoon showers will develop.

Temperatures on Sunday between 7°C and 9°C in the north and 10°C or 11°C in the south.

Currently, it looks like it could potentially turn frosty on Sunday night.

Management notes

Dairy management

Grass growth rates are on the rise and milk prices are dropping. Both are calls for action, writes Aidan Brennan.

Beef management

This week's beef management takes a look at getting fertiliser applications right, making good breeding decisions and advice on turnout, says Adam Woods.

Tillage management

As the weather is dry at present, tillage farmers are making the most of it and there is plenty of work to be done, Siobhán Walsh says.

Sheep management

Darren Carty says that farmers should take any opportunities available to get fertiliser applied and hopefully bring the grazing season back on track.