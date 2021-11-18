Frost is expected to form across the country on Sunday night, says Met Éireann.

Friday

Friday will be a largely dry day and mostly cloudy again, with occasional bright spells, according to Met Éireann.

There will be a few patches of rain or drizzle about, mainly affecting southern and western coastal areas and hills.

Highest temperatures will reach 10°C to 13°C, with moderate southwest winds.

Friday night will be generally cloudy, with a few patches of drizzle or mist.

Saturday

Met Éireann says persistent rain will develop in the northwest towards dawn on Saturday morning, with minimum temperatures falling to 7°C to 10°C in moderate southwest winds.

This rain will extend southeastwards to remaining areas of the country on Saturday afternoon.

A clearance to colder conditions with scattered showers will follow across the west and north later in the day.

Moderate southwest winds will veer northwest during the day and highest temperatures will reach 9°C to 12°C, but it will turn colder that evening.

It will be cold and breezy on Saturday night, with showers affecting western and northern coastal counties, some with hail.

Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry, with long clear spells. Minimum temperatures will fall to 2°C to 5°C in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Sunday

Sunday looks set to be a cold and blustery day, with sunny spells and some showers.

The showers, some with hail, will mainly affect the coastal regions of the west and north, with some drifting in along Irish Sea coasts. Maximum temperatures will reach 6°C to 9°C, with brisk northerly winds.

It will be cold and mainly dry on Sunday night, with long clear spells. Frost is expected to form widely across the country, with lowest temperatures falling to -1°C to 3°C in light northerly winds.

Management notes

Tillage

Good establishment and good backend growth point to the potential risk from BYDV infection, writes tillage editor Andy Doyle.

Sheep

With record finished lamb prices, those retaining ewe lambs to sell as hoggets next autumn need to critically assess the quality of sheep on hand and question what the best prospects for these are, says sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at pneumonia issues in sheds, looking after stock bulls and has some dates for the diary for upcoming webinars.

Dairy

In the dairy notes, dairy editor Aidan Brennan says that, with the mild weather, there is higher than expected grass growth rates, which may allow farmers to graze off another paddock or two.