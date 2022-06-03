Scattered showers are expected to develop into heavier downpours in some areas. / Philip Doyle

Friday

The day will start dry in most areas, with the sun breaking through light cloud at times.

However, a few showers are to be expected in the east of the country, Met Éireann has forecast.

Some showers will occur through the afternoon and evening, with a few of the showers possibly turning heavy.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C are expected in a light to moderate northeasterly wind

Saturday

Saturday is expected to remain dry and sunny across most of the country, although a few showers may push into southern coastal counties at times.

Highest daily temperatures of 14°C to 20°C are forecast, remaining coolest along the east coast.

Winds are set to stay light to moderate and come from the northeast.

Temperatures will drop to between 7°C and 10°C on Saturday night.

Sunday

The day is still uncertain, but rain is likely to extend northwards, turning heavy in some places, Met Éireann has warned.

Highs of 14°C to 19°C degrees are forecast, with temperatures again remaining coolest in the east and southeast.

Light to moderate easterly breezes are to be expected throughout the day.

