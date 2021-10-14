Cloudy conditions will give way to patchy drizzle on Sunday. \ Claire Nash

Friday will be a cool and bright morning for the northern half of the country, with plenty of sunshine throughout. There will be cloudy weather further south, with some spots of drizzle and mist.

It will turn cloudier in Connacht and Leinster as the day progresses, but will remain mostly dry.

It will be mildest in west Munster in mainly light easterly breezes, with temperatures reaching 16 °C in some parts. Highest temperatures across the country of 10°C to 14 °C.

Friday night will be dry in many places, with scattered outbreaks of drizzle or light rain and light southeast winds. It will turn misty in places, with some fog likely to develop.

More persistent rain and fresher winds will develop in the southwest around dawn.

It will be coldest in Ulster, with lowest temperatures reaching 2°C to 4°C. There will be milder air to the south of the country, which will extend northwards overnight, bringing with it lows of 7°C to 10°C.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday will be a wet day, with a spell of rain spreading from the southwest through the morning and reaching northeastern counties in the afternoon.

It will be breezy and fresh at times with moderate southeast winds. Highest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C.

Saturday night will become drier and clearer in many places, as rain clears northeastwards, with some patches of light rain or drizzle. Winds will ease to a light moderate southwest breeze, which will allow some pockets of mist or fog to form. Lowest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C.

Sunday will be a mild day, with a mix of clouds and sunny spell, but cloudier conditions will give way to some patchy drizzle. Overall, the weather will be dry in light to moderate southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 15°C to 17°C.

Sunday night will be wet and breezy, with rain spreading from the southwest to all areas. Fresh, strong southerly winds will increase, as the rain will move towards the northeast before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 11°C to 14°C.

Management notes.

Tillage

With air and soil temperatures above normal, one should keep drilling for as long as possible and expect good establishment, writes Andy Doyle.

Beef

Adam Woods takes a look at BDGP deadlines, BEEP- S weighing dates and the upcoming in calf heifer sale in Tullamore.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan says now is the time to book in the final milk recording of the year.

Sheep

The cost of temporary grazing agreements is coming under the spotlight for farmers, with some weighing up if it is more financially attractive than purchasing store lambs, writes Darren Carty.