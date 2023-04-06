There will be scattered showers in most parts ahead of a generally unsettled week of weather.

Friday

Met Éireann expects any early morning fog to clear, leaving a dry enough day with sunny spells in most places.

There may be some scattered showers and light to moderate winds.

Highest temperatures should reach 12°C to 15°C, with cloud moving in overnight.

Saturday

The day will be cloudy with scattered showers, particularly over western counties.

Drizzle is expected to hold off until night in most other areas.

Highest temperatures will settle somewhere around 9 to 13°C.

Sunday

The day will start more dull and drizzly than other days, with rain becoming more persistent in the west.

These showers will move east into the afternoon, unsettling conditions into next week.

It should stay fairly mild, with highest temperatures of 13°C forecast.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods takes a look at getting fertiliser out as the year moves on, and the timeline for synchronising beef heifers.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses grass growth rates around the country, body condition scores ahead of the breeding season and the current clover seed supply situation.

Sheep

Dealing with tricky weather conditions, the latest on the cull ewe trade and the key management practices needed to successfully rear surplus or orphan lambs all feature in Darren Carty’s sheep notes.

Tillage

Siobhan Walsh gives an update on fieldwork, growth regulators, the upcoming Irish Farmers Journal plant protection magazine and the condition of spring crops in this week’s tillage notes.