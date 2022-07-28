The national forecaster expects rain, despite the warmth. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

The day will start off mostly dry with sunny spells, although will remain somewhat cloudier in the southwest of the country, according to Met Éireann’s forecast.

There may be some instances of light showers as the day goes on, with more persistent rain set to arrive along the west coast by evening.

Some southeastern coastal counties are expected to stay dry as the rain spreads.

Maximum temperatures of 18°C to 23°C are to be expected in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Saturday

Cloud with occasional splatterings of rain is to be expected early Saturday.

Eastern regions will remain generally drier into the day while night will give way to scattered outbreaks of rain.

Maximum daytime temperatures will again reach between 18°C and 23°C as those in the southeast will feel the highest temperatures.

There is the possibility of more persistent rain in the south of the country into Saturday night.

Sunday

Light showers should clear on Sunday morning in most areas. A mix of cloud and sunny spells will see occasional scattered showers.

Maximum temperatures will range from 17°C to 23°C warmest in southern counties in light northwest or variable winds.

Management notes

Beef

Check out this week’s beef notes to find out what Adam Woods has to say about castrating cattle, treating mastitis in suckler cows and the upcoming Irish Farmers Journal Thrive dairy-beef demonstration farm open day.

Sheep

Darren Carthy talks dropping lamb kill-out percentages, low grass supplies on some farms around the country and what can be done to boost these grass covers through management.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses the benefits of liming grassland, preparing to leave the farm for a holiday and the closing window forfertiliser application in his dairy notes.

Tillage

A yield roundup from the harvest so far, desiccating stands of rape and the argument to chop straw instead of baling are all covered by Andy Doyle in the tillage notes.