A mild weekend with scattered showers and light winds is forecast. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Friday morning will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the east, according to Met Éireann. Sunny spells will develop westwards as the morning progresses.

The outbreaks of rain and drizzle should clear, but it will continue to stay cloudy. Some patches of mist and fog are expected to build from the Atlantic overnight, as winds remain light and variable in direction.

Moderate southerly winds will develop along the west coast later in the night.

It will be a mild day - warmest in Munster - with highest temperatures ranging from 15°C to 18°C.

Saturday

Saturday will be mostly dry with some sun. A few light showers are predicted in areas of Ulster and Leinster.

Winds should be light and slightly breezier along the west coast with the moderate southerly wind.

It is predicted to remain dry overnight with some mist or fog patches.

The day will be mild, with highest temperatures of 16°C to 20°C. Dry overnight with some mist or fog patches.

Sunday

Sunday will be dry and bright in most areas, with cloud cover increasing in the west.

Rain and drizzle will develop in Munster, Connacht and Ulster on Sunday night, heaviest in the northwest. There will be light to moderate south to southwest winds, fresher along west and northwest coasts.

It will be mild or warm, with highest temperatures of 17°C to 21°C.

Management notes

Tillage

Andy Doyle talks spring and autumn growth stages, fungicide timings and the situation in the field after last week’s heavy rains.

Sheep

The huge variations in the kill-outs of early born lambs, the flystrike that has been reported last week in some parts and the need to record tag numbers on dispatch dockets are discussed by Darren Carty.

Dairy

The need to make high-quality silage for spring-calving herds, calculating calf weight targets and the risk of bloat with hungry cows are all covered this week by Aidan Brennan.

Beef

Adam Woods discusses grazing management in tough ground conditions, considerations to make when drilling kale and summer farm safety with children.